CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Overnight the weather stays quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows near 60. Saturday’s forecast depends on a storm complex developing across the Dakotas tonight. As it moves to the southeast it appears strong enough to bring some showers and storms into the region later in the morning and afternoon. Sunday looks more humid with a much better chance for rain on Monday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
There is a weekend rain chance
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 3:05 PM, Aug 09, 2019