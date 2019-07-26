There are ways to save money when 'back to school' shopping

The National Retail Federation is expecting this to be a year of record back to school spending. The average family is expected to shell out nearly $700 and while it may sound like a lot, there are ways you can save.

The I9 investigative team looked up items on Amazon and crunched the numbers for two suggested back to school items lists. If your child is a first-grader at Prairie Crest Elementary in the College Community School District, buying all the items on their list may run you around $170. If you have a middle schooler in the Waterloo Community School District and you buy every item on their suggested supply list, do not be surprised if you shell out $115.

Jena Schoenhofer with Four Oaks says parents who are clients of their's are eligible for some back to school relief. Four Oaks is holding a school supply drive in the coming days and the items they collect Schoenhofer says will be distributed to hundreds of students in need.

"If you're having to choose between buying new school supplies, paying your rent, or affording your food for your children for the month that can be a really stressful situation," said Schoenhofer.

You do not need to be registered with Four Oaks to save. One idea, skip the popular characters and trademarked logos when you're looking for the right item for your child. Buying those types of items some experts say can cost you triple than those without them.

"A tip, get some stickers and let your kids decorate their own notebook with their favorite character. You're going to save a lot more money," said Jenny Martin with Southern Savers.

Another good idea is to shop around as many stores will match the prices of their competition.

Also, do not underestimate the power of the coupon. Whether you find a coupon online or in the Sunday paper the savings can add up.

Shopping on tax-free weekend in Iowa can also result in some big savings. This upcoming tax-free weekend takes place from August 2nd through the 3rd.

Nationwide, back to school and back to college spending is expected to top $80 billion.