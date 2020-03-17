Theatre Cedar Rapids closes to slow spread of coronavirus

Theatre Cedar Rapids says it is temporarily closing to accommodate the CDC's recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the theater said shows would go on as scheduled, and it planned to increase cleaning practices as well as install hand sanitizer stations.

Now the theatre says it will stay closed until May 15.

It is rescheduling dates for its upcoming season of productions, and it will contact ticket holders on any exchanges they need to make

The theatre is also suspending walk-up box office services until further notice.

