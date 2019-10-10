CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A cold front passes across the state overnight bringing some drier and colder air into the state. Wind chills also drop behind the front with 30s on Friday and 20s to start our Saturday. Friday could feature a few flurries. Winds stay strong through Saturday with a beautiful day ahead on Sunday. Also, our first freeze of the season takes place with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Have a great night!
The winds of November are next in line
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 1:44 PM, Oct 10, 2019