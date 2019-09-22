The weather didn't stop people from attending the ALS Walk

Sunday's weather forced the annual ALS Walk in Cedar Rapids to move indoors. That didn't stop hundreds of people from showing up to help work for a cure.

Hundreds gathered at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. There, teams walked around the concourse.

Organizers hoped to raise $80,000 for this event and walkers easily surpassed that goal.

Most of the money raised will stay right here in Iowa and help families impacted by ALS. The disease impacts the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing issues with muscle movement and is also sometimes known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Cassidy Gomez-Villasana, the development coordinator said, "We serve over 250 families in Iowa. All the programs and services given to the family are free. We have equipment to help people get out of the couch and even eat."

Some of the money will also go to national groups, so scientists can try to find a cure for the disease.