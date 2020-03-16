The turn to spring also means less snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of us got a bit of wet snow on Saturday, but by the end of Sunday, it was gone. We’re in the time of the season that snow doesn’t last long – and we’ll soon be saying goodbye to snow altogether.
The average date of the last three-inch snowfall in Cedar Rapids is February 22. For a one-inch snow, the average last date is March 24. And for measurable snow – at least a tenth of an inch – the average last date is not far behind on March 30.
These are averages, though. The latest three-inch snow was April 30, 1994. The latest inch was that same storm, as well as April 30, 1907. The latest measurable snow fell on May 11, 1966.
Here are the snow statistics for other locations in eastern Iowa.
Dubuque
Average last 3”: February 27
Latest 3”: May 11, 1966
Average last 1”: March 27
Latest 1”: May 11, 1966
Average last 0.1”: April 6
Latest 0.1”: May 11, 1966
Iowa City
Average last 3”: February 16
Latest 3”: April 21, 1918
Average last 1”: March 8
Latest 1”: April 23, 1967
Average last 0.1”: March 14
Latest 0.1”: April 23, 1967
Waterloo
Average last 3”: February 26
Latest 3”: April 21, 1918
Average last 1”: March 23
Latest 1”: May 29, 1947
Average last 0.1”: March 30
Latest 0.1”: May 29, 1947