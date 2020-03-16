The turn to spring also means less snow

Most of us got a bit of wet snow on Saturday, but by the end of Sunday, it was gone. We’re in the time of the season that snow doesn’t last long – and we’ll soon be saying goodbye to snow altogether.

The average date of the last three-inch snowfall in Cedar Rapids is February 22. For a one-inch snow, the average last date is March 24. And for measurable snow – at least a tenth of an inch – the average last date is not far behind on March 30.

These are averages, though. The latest three-inch snow was April 30, 1994. The latest inch was that same storm, as well as April 30, 1907. The latest measurable snow fell on May 11, 1966.

Here are the snow statistics for other locations in eastern Iowa.

Dubuque

Average last 3”: February 27

Latest 3”: May 11, 1966

Average last 1”: March 27

Latest 1”: May 11, 1966

Average last 0.1”: April 6

Latest 0.1”: May 11, 1966

Iowa City

Average last 3”: February 16

Latest 3”: April 21, 1918

Average last 1”: March 8

Latest 1”: April 23, 1967

Average last 0.1”: March 14

Latest 0.1”: April 23, 1967

Waterloo

Average last 3”: February 26

Latest 3”: April 21, 1918

Average last 1”: March 23

Latest 1”: May 29, 1947

Average last 0.1”: March 30

Latest 0.1”: May 29, 1947