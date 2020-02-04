The time crunch for below-zero temperatures is coming

Typically, February hosts our last big dose of subzero air, although it has been known to happen in March when all the right ingredients come together.

During the first few days of February, the chance of a below-zero low occurring is around 30%. The odds drop all the way to 5 to 10% by the last few days of February!

Much of this can be attributed to longer days and a higher sun angle. We gain about 70 minutes of daylight through the month, and the sun’s strength in late February is the same as early to mid-October.