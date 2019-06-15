The sweetest moon of them all rises Monday morning

The full moon of each month is named and this one for June is very sweet. It is pegged the “Strawberry Moon.”

According to NASA, the moon will be completely full Monday morning around 3:31 a.m. central time. The full moon itself is visible though through Tuesday morning. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, why this one is named the Strawberry Moon is being it is the peak time for harvesting strawberries. In North America, the time to harvest strawberries is very short.

This full moon will also be the last one of the spring season as summer officially starts June 21. Other counties and tribes have also named this moon the Mead Moon, Honey Moon, and Rose Moon.

