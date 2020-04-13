The spring green-up is happening. Why no freeze warnings?

You’ve probably noticed that leaves are beginning to show, the grass is greening up, and flowers are emerging. With the cold air early this week, including lows in the middle 20s, why aren’t there freeze warnings?

The simple answer is that the growing season isn’t far enough along to need freeze warnings. It’s not unusual for lows to still fall into the 20s in mid-April, so there aren’t any out-of-season things to be done to protect plants. If this were mid-May, that would be a different story.

As we shared a couple weeks ago, the average date of the last hard freeze of 28 degrees in Cedar Rapids is April 11. Dubuque’s average last hard freeze is April 13. In Iowa City, the average date of the last hard freeze is April 8. Waterloo’s average last hard freeze date is April 15.

The average date of the last freeze of 32 degrees in Cedar Rapids is April 22. Dubuque’s is April 24 and Iowa City’s is April 17. Waterloo’s average last freeze date is April 29.