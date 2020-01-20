The ol’ January temperature switcheroo

The first half of this month was relatively mild. From January 1st through 15th, the average temperature in Cedar Rapids was 27.8 degrees. That was good enough for a tie for the 16th-warmest first half of January. (By the way, that was right behind last year’s 27.9 degrees – but there are no signs of the bottom dropping out anytime soon!) The warmest high was 58 degrees, which was fifth-warmest on record for that period.

Then we finally got smacked with some cold air. The high on the 16th was 8 degrees and on Sunday it was 7. That was the coldest high since March 4th, 2019, when the high was also 7 degrees.

Here’s how the rest of the area did.

Dubuque

Average temperature January 1-15: 27.3 (16th-warmest)

Cold since then: 12 on the 19th and 16th (coldest since March 4, 2019)

Iowa City

Average temperature January 1-15: 31.7 (warmest, but only 30 years of records)

Cold since then: 10 on the 19th (coldest since February 8, 2019)

Waterloo

Average temperature January 1-15: 26.6 (10th-warmest)

Cold since then: 8 on the 19th and 6 on the 16th (coldest since January 31, 2019)