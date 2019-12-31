The new year kicks off with mild weather

The wind falls off and the sky clears for New Year's Eve as temperatures fall to the lower 20s. January begins with a milder day in the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky. There'll be a bit of a breeze to go along with that. More clouds come in Thursday, but highs still reach the 40s.

Our next weather system is still on track for the Thursday night through Friday night timeframe, but there are still questions on what we'll get from it. The general idea is that we have a chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday night and areas of snow Friday into Friday night. Southeastern Iowa continues to have the higher chance compared to farther northwest. However, precipitation amounts are trending lower with the bulk happening to our southeast. It's a trend we'll keep watching.

We'll settle back into more seasonable temperatures mostly in the upper 20s to lower 30s late this week into next week.