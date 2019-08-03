The need for school supplies is growing

Parents and students are gearing up for the upcoming school year, but checking off each item on the school supply list can get expensive.

That’s why the ‘Families Helping Families of Iowa’ organization gave away free school supplies on Saturday.

Many of the children they helped were in foster care or are facing other hardships.

Those heading the event said the need to support children is growing throughout the state. Over 460 students were signed up.

“The need has always been there,” said Melissa Carlson, executive director of ‘Families Helping Families of Iowa’ “The awareness for our organization is also growing.”

