The mugginess leaves for a short time

For the next couple of days, our weather will be dominated by an area of high pressure. This brings a more northerly flow ahead of it and results in a touch of fall in eastern Iowa. Highs stay in the 70s with plenty of cloudiness through the day. The cooler air in place could spark an isolated shower, but the chance is slight. Warmer weather quickly returns Friday, lasting into next week. Muggy 80s with shower and storms chances are with us during this time. Have a great night.