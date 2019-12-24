The holidays keeping eastern Iowa plumbers busy

It's not just retailers that get busier during the holidays. Some plumbers in eastern Iowa say this time of the year they answer the most calls. The biggest issue they see are clogged drains.

The clogged drains happen mainly in the kitchen sink. They say people are cooking a lot and not knowing how to get rid of the scraps. Workers from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing have some tips.

They suggest not pouring grease down the drain. Clean the grease off the cooking pans and plates with paper towels. If you have to think twice about if something should go down the drain, then just put it in the trash.

Run ice through the garbage disposal to help clean it, and keep water running while putting food down the garbage disposal. That helps break up the solids.

"The biggest thing is people probably don't maintenance their disposals like they should,” said Doug Miller with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “The biggest thing is cleaning them is running some ice occasionally through the disposal. There's a big myth that that sharpens blades. There aren't blades in the disposal. What the ice is doing is its actually knocking debris out."

They also fix a lot of clogged toilets during this time. That's why they are reminding people not to flush non-dissolvable things.

"You can try plunging it,” said Miller. “We've got people that will try going and renting a snake themselves. I will recommend you call us if it comes to that point. Basically if you can't get it with a plunger, I recommend giving us a call.”

Workers suggest people use a drain cleaner once per month to help prevent your sink from clogging. They have a product called ‘BioBen’ that helps with clearing drains.

Many plumbing shops are staying open on Christmas to meet the expected busy demands. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are also busy for them.

