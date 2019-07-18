The heat is on

The heatwave continues across eastern Iowa as lows tonight only drop to near 80. Excessive heat warning continues through Saturday afternoon as highs approach 100 on Friday with the middle 90s on Saturday. Heat Index will head toward 110 both days. A cold front, bringing relief, moves into northern Iowa Saturday. This front will trigger showers and storms later on Saturday into Sunday. These storms could be strong with heavy rain and strong wind threat. Next week looks seasonable for later July. Have a great night!