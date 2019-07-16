The heat is on - stay hydrated

Beat the heat this summer and make sure you are staying hydrated. Hydrating helps regulate body temperature, lubricates joints and helps aid in digestion. It is important to get more water in hot climates and when we increase our physical activity.

The general rule of thumb for water intake is 8 ounces of water 8 times per day. Did you know you can get fluid from both beverages and food?

When choosing your next hydrating snack, think outside the box and try a new fun recipe! Get the kids involved and they will be sure to love it!

**Margarita Fruit Salsa

All you need:

1 1/3 cup chopped mango

1 1/3 cup chopped strawberries

1 1/3 cup chopped fresh pineapple

¼ cup Hy-Vee orange juice

2 tbsp. agave nectar

½ tsp. lime zest

2 tbsp. lime juice

All you do:

1. In a medium bowl, toss together mango, strawberries and pineapple. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, agave nectar, lime zest and lime juice. Toss in with fruit mixture. Cover and chill for 2 hours until serving time. Serve with cinnamon chips.

2. Ahead-of-the-Game Plan: Combine all ingredients for dip, except strawberries, the day before. Cover and chill. Just before serving, stir strawberries into the salsa.

Source: https://www.hy-vee.com

**Fruit infused water

All you need:

5 cups water

½ cup strawberries stemmed and sliced

5 large basil leaves, torn

1 lemon thinly sliced

All you do:

1. In a large pitcher, place the desired combination of fruit or herbs. Add ice and fill container with water. Add additional fruit or herbs to garnish, if desired.

Source: Adapted from www.hy-vee.com

**Watermelon Fruit Pizza

All you need:

1 cup thawed Hy-Vee frozen whipped topping

¼ cup Hy-Vee vanilla Greek yogurt

3 cup assorted fresh fruit, such as blueberries, sliced strawberries, raspberries and/or sliced peaches

1 (1-inch thick) slice medium seedless watermelon

Fresh mint, for garnish

Hy-Vee honey, optional

All you do:

1. In a medium bowl, combine whipped topping and yogurt. Spread onto watermelon slice. Top with fruit. Cut into wedges. If desired, garnish with mint and drizzle with honey.

Source: www.hy-vee.com

Natalee Gent represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Natalee is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.