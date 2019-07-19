The four safety tips every grill master needs to know

Lisa Gilliatt, the co-owner of The Grill Works in Marion, knows when it comes to grilling there are some basic safety precautions consumers often forget.

Gilliatt says in her experience what grilling enthusiasts most often forget is to keep their cooking devices clean.

"You want to make sure that there's not a lot of grease built up inside the grill," said Gilliat. "It's very easy to cause a grease fire inside the grill if you're not paying attention to those types of things."

Before you grab your brush, consider that it too may be a safety hazard. Brushes with wires, designed to rip off gunk and grime, can easily break off and get stuck in your food. Instead, Gilliatt recommends people use something she calls a "helix brush" whose coils mold to the cooking grate.

Medical issues that occur because of brush wires being ingested are more common than most may realize. A 2012 study from the Centers for Disease Control found at one hospital in Rhode Island there were six cases between March 2011 and June 2012 of people seeking treatment after they ingested a wire from grill-cleaning brushes. Injuries were also documented and ranged from tissue punctures to perforation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Another good idea, if you have a propane grill, is to make sure your igniter is working. If you press it and do not hear a clicking noise it may mean the battery the operates it needs to be replaced.

Propane grill owners should also regularly check the line that connects the propane tank to the grill. If one can see fraying or other damage that is a sign of a problem.