CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- More of the same in the forecast into the weekend. After a partly cloudy and mild Thursday, you’ll notice a cooler Friday. That’s due to a cold front sliding across the state, weak in nature, ushers a short blast of cold air. The weekend we recover into the 40s. Changes are ahead next week bringing Monday as much colder air invades from the north. Have a great night!
The forecast stays quiet into the weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 3:53 PM, Dec 04, 2019