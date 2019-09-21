The first part of a wet weekend is today

A wet weekend is ahead for many as exceptional amounts of moisture for this time of year move into the Midwest. This sets the stage for showers and thunderstorms throughout, with the steadiest and heaviest precipitation occurring later this evening through early Sunday. Highs barely budge from our morning lows today into the mid and upper 70s. Tomorrow will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We dry out for a couple of days, with chances for showers and storms returning on Wednesday. At this point, next weekend looks warmer, with highs approaching 80 once again.

