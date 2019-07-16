The end of a heat wave is usually the worst

Think of a heatwave as a set of stairsteps. It starts off easy, but gets more intense through the event. The keys to a heatwave’s impact are trapped air, plenty of sunshine and progressively warmer nights which offer little relief.

A day of 90, which is rather common for July, will translate to 95 after a few days, then to possibly 100 near the tail end of an extreme heat wave. By the end, you are ready for cooler weather!

It does look like the heat will break by Sunday, with humidity relief by Monday.