The cost of school supplies can add up quickly

The school year is rapidly approaching and parents are scrambling to get all of the school supplies checked of their student's list, but all those supplies come with a cost.

“I spend about $500 on supplies per kid,” said Juli Lankey of Coggon.

Lankey has three kids that will be going to school this year. She said it’s a struggle being a single mother.

“It’s nerve-racking,” she said.

That’s why Allee’s Salon and Spa is looking to help. They raised around $5,500 for school supplies and on Sunday they gave them away while also giving out free haircuts.

“All the little costs of supplies add up,” said Craig Meskimen, a licensed social worker at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Meskimen said he knew there was a need in the community but didn’t know just how big of a need there was.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. This is the first year we’ve ever done this. We had 52 slots of haircuts and those are all filled.”

While the supplies are only helping with the basic needs, it’s allowing for families like Lankey’s to start the school year off right.

“There are a lot of other single moms out there who need stuff like this,” she said.

All of the supplies that were not handed out on Sunday will be donated to area schools.

