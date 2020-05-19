The cool temperatures can’t go forever

May of 2020 will be known for its seemingly unending cool conditions. After a great first weekend of the month, it’s been a while since we’ve had any sort of stretch of seasonable temperatures. Much of the month has been well below normal.

Of course, this pattern cannot go forever. The cool air has to retreat at some point. It continues to look like a slow, but sure, moderation trend will occur this week and we’ll eventually land around 80 degrees this weekend as a large scale pattern change happens.

Rising dew points will also help push our temperatures up and bring more mugginess to the air.