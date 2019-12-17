The Wave will take place at Holiday Bowl

Officials with the San Diego County Community Credit Union Holiday Bowl say The Wave will take place at the end of the first quarter of the 2019 game.

Bryce Miller, a columnist for The San Diego Union-Tribune, reported Tuesday morning that Mark Neville, executive director for the Holiday Bowl, says that while specifics are still being worked out, The Wave will take place after the first quarter of the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Southern California Trojans on December 27.

Neville tells Miller he was moved when he experienced it in person on a visit to Kinnick Stadium.

Neville goes on to tell Miller the early plan is to show the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on the SDCCU Stadium video board and have 200 patients and personnel from Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego at the game to experience it.

It also reported that USC will involve the Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, as well.

The Wave began at Kinnick Stadium in 2017 after the Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the stadium, opened. The Wave is a show of support to the children in the hospital who get a bird's eye view of every Iowa home football game.

The Holiday Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Iowa time on December 27. It airs on FS1.