The Roundup festival postponed until 2021

The Roundup, formerly Cedar Rapids BBQ Roundup, has been postponed until June 24 - 26, 2021.

The music and BBQ festival was originally scheduled for June 25 - 27 at the McGrath Amphitheatre.

VenuWorks, the company that oversees McGrath Amphitheatre operations, said they are in the process of notifying ticket holders, and that this year's tickets will be valid for the new dates next year.

They also announced that the headliners for this year's festival including Pure Prairie League, Orleans, Men without Hats and Flock of Seagulls are expected to play the rescheduled dates next summer.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is always the number one priority,” said Michael Silva, executive director of VenuWorks. “It is not easy to reschedule such a large event that has such a big impact on the local economy. Local businesses depend on our events to draw traffic downtown. With the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, postponing this popular summer event until large crowds can gather safely again is the right thing to do.”

Those with questions can find contact information here