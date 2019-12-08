The Jule giving away free winter clothing items starting Monday

The Jule is giving away free hats, gloves and other winter items starting tomorrow.

Winter hats, gloves, and socks will be available for anyone in need in the lobby of the Intermodal Transportation Center at 950 Elm St. It's open Monday though Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Jule is hosting an open house at the Center tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. to kick off the giveaway. The event is free and open to the public.

Those who wish to donate are welcome to drop items off at the center during regular business hours.

Donations are accepted through December 27th.

