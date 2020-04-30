Iowa airports to receive more than $8 million in grants from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday it will award grants to airports across the country including four Iowa airports.

The 439 grants are worth a total of $1.187 billion for airport safety and infrastructure projects across the country. In Iowa, grants will be going to the Osceola Municipal, Northeast Iowa Regional, Webster City Municipal and Denison Municipal airports.

These four airports will receive $4,324,111 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants, $4,444,444 in Supplemental Discretionary grants, for a total of $8,768,555.

The FAA says grants will help fund projects involving repairs for runways and taxiways, airport signage, lighting and markings.

“The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson said.

The money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

For more information click here.