The Exit Interview: Outgoing Iowa City mayor talks successes, struggles

The City Council in Iowa City will soon have two new members: Janice Weiner and Laura Bergus. The two were elected two at-large incumbents, including Mayor Jim Throgmorton, chose not to run for re-election.

Mayor Jim Throgmorton (right) sits down with KCRG-TV9's Iowa City Reporter Aaron Scheinblum (left) in a one-on-one exit interview on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 ahead of Throgmorton stepping down at the end of the year. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

In a one-on-one interview with KCRG-TV9's Aaron Scheinblum, Throgmorton discussed his time serving the city, and some of the successes and struggles over the last four years.

"The past four years have been really hard, really stressful and really rewarding," said Throgmorton looking back on his time as mayor.

For Mayor Jim Throgmorton, the city council stage is one he has been familiar with. He was originally on the city council in the mid-1990's, and served on the faculty at the University of Iowa. But over the last four years while he has been mayor, the city of Iowa City has undergone some significant changes.

One of those include changes to the city's police department, starting with a new police chief in Chief Jody Matherly, who took over in January 2017.

"The broader picture is that he and other police officers and other things that we've done as a city council, I think have improved race relations significantly," Throgmorton said.

Throgmorton said the department has been off to a good start between work with the Community Police Review Board and a new Hate Crime Ordinance, but understands there is still room for improvement and things have not been perfect.

"I'm fully aware of that," Throgmorton said. "There's still a large proportion of our population that feels they're being treated unfairly. And I'm sure in some cases that's true, but I think the broad picture is that we've made major strides and improvements in police/community relations. And I'm very proud of that."

One of the city's more recent goals was creating a climate action plan. This came after thousands including Throgmorton were a part of a climate strike in October; hestood on stage and spoke briefly at the rally downtown. Throgmorton said climate action was in his views for the city, but didn't want to introduce it too soon at risk of it failing.

"I want to make sure we act, that we act diligently, that we make sure we bring people along, we don't jump too far ahead of them, respond to pressure when it occurs, and I think that's in fact what's happened," Throgmorton said.

But not every plan went according to plan. The city's deer management plan fell through after more than a year of debate. The city eventually agreed to hire a sharpshooter in 2020, but had to allow an urban bow hunt for four years after that. Those were the agreed regulations between the city and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Natural Resource Commission, a group appointed by the governor.

Throgmorton said after written and in-person pleas to the commission were unsuccessful, it made him feel like the city's hands were tied.

"The public wanted us to do something about the deer population, they did not want us to permit bow hunting, and the Natural Resources Commission required us to do bow hunting," Throgmorton said. "So there was a really tiny needle that we had to thread there."

Throgmorton said that brings up a bigger issue.

"Part of what's at stake here is local control," Throgmorton said. "They made their decision and we had to comply with it."

Even on a city level, local control is not something the mayor in Iowa City has- much of the job is relying on the city manager and other city staff to create policy. The city council provides the approval.

Throgmorton said because the city council ends up voting and appointing the mayor, it takes away some of the credibility of the mayoral role, since voters in city limits are not the ones inevitably determining the leader.

"I think I have a lot more credibility than other mayors might have because I've been involved here for 30 some-odd years," Throgmorton said. "I think that gives me some credibility that would not otherwise be there."

He said in a time where the city is changing fast, he feels the mayor should be a leader- and he said his community outreach efforts where he said he found success.

"I use the verb 'unfolding,'" Throgmorton said. "I use the verb unfolding. I think our city is unfolding over time. And what the council and the mayor and a whole bunch of other people do is help co-craft the unfolding of the city. And there are a lot of hands involved in that co-crafting. So the mayor can't control it, the mayor can provide some leadership. And I think that's what I've tried to do."

Throgmorton still has two more council meetings as mayor. The city council will vote on a new mayor in 2020.