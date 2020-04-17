The BBB warns of stimulus check related scams

Many Americans are waiting for their stimulus payments, but experts say now is a prime time of scams.KCRG-TV9's Jay Greene talks to Bobby Hansen from the BBB about what you need to watch out for.

Jay: A lot of people are expecting checks in the mail or their bank account from the IRS, stimulus checks, but this sounds like there could be good potential for scams out there.

Bobby: Obviously, scammers aren't taking any breaks, Jay, at this time, and they're really kind of ramping up their efforts we're hearing nationally because there is money out there, both in that stimulus check, people are looking for, people out of work, obviously, the PPP program -- you're probably going to get emails. If you haven't gotten your stimulus check yet direct deposited it into your bank, they'll be mailing out payments -- paper checks -- what you're gonna see are scammers trying to use that government logo...the IRS to say, you know, we need more information to put this direct deposit this quickly into your account so what they're doing is looking for your social security number...looking for your bank account information ...so you gotta be careful right now...make sure you verify where your emails and where these calls...not a lot of mailing going out right now...it's mostly email...and people are anxious for their money...and it'll get there...it may take a little longer than expected.

Jay: What are some signs of a scam that people should watch out for?

Bobby: Anytime they're asking for payment in a gift card, that should be a number one trigger...that's not real, that doesn't come from a government agency. Anytime, they're looking for your bank account information, anytime they're looking for your social security number, Jay, that's another sign...the government, the IRS is not going to ask you for that type of information...social security information is another scam right now. If they're looking for that type of information asking addresses and that, know that it's probably a scam and the easiest thing to do is pick up the telephone and verify with your bank or verify with the government, I know it's tough right now. Be extra vigilant as this thing shakes out.

Jay: I had a call today from a gentleman who said--he was looking at the--where he can track his stimulus payment on the IRS website...and he was asking what are some good ways to tell when a website is legit.

Bobby: Well HTTPS--S is for secure--make sure it has a padlock in that address bar on top of your computer and make sure it's what we talked about...it's a legitimate website and you can tell it's not directing you to a third party website. A lot of travel sites have that or automatically. If you google something...ads are gonna come up top, so scroll down to the actual IRS.gov.