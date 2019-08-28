The 90s were missing this month

There are just a few days left in August, and it will be a month with no 90s across parts of eastern Iowa. For those who did scrape together the heat, it wasn’t as frequent as average.

Cedar Rapids will finish the month without hitting 90 or warmer even once. The average for August is four days. Dubuque also won’t be hitting 90, and the average there is two days. Iowa City hit the 90-degree mark on the nose twice. On average, it happens four times there. Finally, Waterloo got to 90 once; the average there is also four days.

Not surprisingly, 90s are less common in September. The average ranges from once every other year, up to twice each September.