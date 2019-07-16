The "5 best days of summer" at the Jones County Fair could be some of the hottest

The 167th year of the Great Jones County Fair is getting underway this week, just in time for some of the summer's hottest days.

Cattle in a pen at the Great Jones County Fair on July 16, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Fair participants were bringing in their animals and said they were ready to battle the heat.

“We are lucky enough to have a camper,” Leslie Lyon, of Olin, said. “If our son gets too warm, he can cool off in there.”

More importantly, Lyon said people need to be keeping an eye on their animals.

“They can overheat in this weather, even with a water bucket and mister box,” Olin said.

Despite the heat, those in charge said people are going to come out to the fair, especially during the concerts and later events.

“Historically when we have warm weather like this food sales are depressed,” John Harms, General Manager of the fair, said. “People will definitely come out to the concerts, though. This Saturday might be one of our biggest events ever.”

Lyon said she is just ready to start.

“The fair is great at making sure people are cool and relaxed,” said Lyon.

The Great Jones County Fair runs until Sunday, July 20, 2019. More information can be found on their website.