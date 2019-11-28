Thanksgiving weather is cloudy but dry

Even though today's weather isn't going to be bright and beautiful, it's at least going to be quiet. We'll have an overcast sky with highs in the middle 30s, and the wind is going to be much lighter than it was yesterday.

We have a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle tonight with lows close to 30. Showers develop late Friday and become widespread Friday night. Showers remain likely on Saturday. Rainfall amounts may be around a half-inch or so. Highs go from the upper 30s Friday to upper 40s Saturday, then fall back to the 30s Sunday as scattered snow showers come through the area. Snowfall amounts look minor, but there'll be a bit of wind to go along with it.

Next week's weather looks pretty uneventful for now.