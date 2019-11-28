Thanksgiving weather history

This Thanksgiving is going to be pretty typical from a weather standpoint. Highs in the middle 30s are just a tad below normal.

Cedar Rapids’ warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1899 when the high was 68 degrees. The coldest high was 18 degrees in 1905, and the coldest low of 2 degrees happened in 1898 and 1950. The wettest was in 2015 with 1.74” of rain. The snowiest, with 3.2”, happened in 1918.

Dubuque’s warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1914 with a high of 67 degrees. The coldest high was only 14 degrees in 1930, and the coldest low was -1 in 1950. The most precipitation was 1.39” in 2015, and the most snow was 3.2” in 1949.

Iowa City’s warmest Thanksgiving was 66 degrees in 1965. The coldest high was 18 degrees in 1985 and coldest low was 0 in 1950. The most precipitation was in 2015 with 1.62”. 6.0” of snow fell in 1934.

Waterloo’s warmest Thanksgiving high temperature is 67 degrees, which happened in 1914 and 1998. The coldest high was in 1930 at 17 degrees. The wettest Thanksgiving had 0.91” of precipitation in 1896. The snowiest is a tie between 1918 and 1942 at 4.5”.