Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

The two wounded officers were transported to a hospital but their condition wasn’t immediately known. (Source: KXAN/CNN)
Updated: Sat 10:24 PM, Apr 18, 2020

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say one police officer is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman “ambushed” them with a rifle at an apartment complex.

Saturday’s shooting happened in San Marcos, a fast-growing city between San Antonio and Austin. The city said in a statement that the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A news conference was scheduled for Sunday.

