Texas governor to honor man who killed church shooter

Jack Wilson, the man who killed a Texas church shooter last month, will be honored by Gov. Greg Abbott next week.

“On Monday I will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to (the) man who stopped a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church in North Texas,” Abbott said on Twitter. “It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.”

The Governor’s Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life.

Wilson, a firearms instructor and reserve sheriff’s deputy, fired a single shot, quickly ending the attack by 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen on Dec. 29.

He opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement, killing two people.

More than 240 congregants were in the church at the time.

Wilson had trained others in his church to use firearms to protect the congregation in the event of an active shooter.

