TestIowa email glitch tells some Iowans they need testing after assessment says they don't

A technical glitch on the TestIowa assessment website caused confusion for people this week.

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

It happened on May 18th for some people who took the online test to determine if they need a coronavirus test.

While the online test told people they did not qualify for a lab test, they got an email telling them they did qualify.

The Governor's office says it was a technical issue they quickly resolved, but it caused confusion for people like Samantha Long who never got a follow-up email.

"If they do have little oopsies I do think they need to communicate that just so they don't have people that don't need to get tested coming in and being tested," Long said.

The Governor's office encourages everyone to take the assessment, and recommends people do it weekly to see if they now qualify.

