Gov. Reynolds announced that a dedicated TestIowa call center is now up and running.

The call center is staffed by nurses who can assist Iowans who have completed an TestIowa assessment or been tested and have questions about the TestIowa process.

Examples of issues to call the center about are receiving test results, or what to do after testing positive. However, nurses cannot assist callers with filling out the TestIowa assessment.

Gov. Reynolds recommended those without internet to ask a friend or family member for assistance.

The number for the call center is provided during the TestIowa assessment and in follow-up emails after taking the assessment.

Reynolds says Iowans should still call 211 with any other questions related to COVID-19.

