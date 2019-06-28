Teresa Shelter in Dubuque served record number in May; renovations create more space

A Dubuque homeless shelter had to do some renovations because more people need its services.

Nonprofit Opening Doors, which runs the Teresa Shelter, says it served a record number of people in May.

"Take all of our clients times the number of nights they stayed in that month, and we had over 1,100 in just that month," Program Director Heather Lugrain said.

The shelter provides emergency shelter to women and children for up to 30 days and also provides long-term shelter for up to one year.

More people staying means more one-on-one meetings for Lugrain and her staff. Each time a person comes to the shelter, she must go through an intake process.

"It needs to be very private because we're talking about some really serious situations during those intakes, and people are usually emotional and their kids are there," Lugrain said.

However, the staff doesn't have enough space to do those intakes and have other meetings. Three full-time staff and a number of part-time staff are sharing just two offices.

"Having more than one staff in an office has been very difficult to be able to serve the need,” Lugrain said.

Opening Doors partnered with Gerb Smith of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works and John Cook, General Manager of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., to create a new intake room. Now the old intake room is open for another office.

“We’ll be able to kind of move offices around and make sure that we have that additional space that so that the women and children are being served the way they need to be," Lugrain said.

Executive Director Carol Gebhart said this will make such a difference at the shelter. However, she's not sure why the shelter is seeing an increase in the need for its services.

"Homelessness is not just one issue. There are so many things that play into it," she said. “We see a lot of substance abuse and then we do have some brain health things that play into that too.”

She doesn't know if that need will continue to increase. In the Fall, the organization plans to have a discussion about the future of the organization and if it needs to expand its services.

"We have to plan for, you know this is going to be an increase that we’re continuing to see so how can we best deal with that and best serve the people we’re trying to help," said Gebhart.

With more people staying, the shelter is going through more supplies. Gebhart said they always accept donations of diapers, cleaning supplies, food, and more.