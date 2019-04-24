Tent fire under Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids causes smoke to envelop the roadway

A fire under an elevated portion of Interstate 380 near downtown Cedar Rapids caused some disruptions to traffic on the highway, officials said Tuesday.

At around 3:27 p.m., Cedar Rapids Fire Department firefighters received a report of a fire under the Interstate 380 southbound lanes across from Coe Road and the northern part of the Coe College campus. When they arrived, they discovered a tent engulfed in flames. Smoke from the fire was in the traffic lanes of the highway above.

Nobody was injured by the blaze.

Authorities said the fire's cause was likely carelessly-discarded smoking materials or a campfire that was not fully put out.

An individual in a nearby tent was able to wave down a passerby and call emergency services.