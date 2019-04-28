Tenn. police investigating whether suspect knew 5 victims

Police are investigating whether a suspect captured after an hours-long manhunt knew five people whose bodies were discovered in two homes in rural Tennessee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine says 25-year-old Michael Cummins was taken into custody Saturday night after being shot about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from one of the crime scenes near the community of Westmoreland.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call from a family member led to the original discovery of four bodies and an injured person at the first home. The injured victim was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The fifth body was found in another home.

DeVine says Cummins was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are believed to be injuries that aren't life-threatening.