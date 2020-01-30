Tenn. lawmaker introduces resolution calling CNN, Washington Post ‘fake news’

A Tennessee state lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the State House seeking to recognize the Washington Post and CNN as “fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party."

The resolution was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) and also condemns the two news organizations for “denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.”

Van Huss told WJHL he had a list of news articles and outlets that he had found hypocritical but narrowed it to those two, citing a Washington Post review of the book “The Cult of Trump” and a segment on CNN about the same book.

He also referenced a segment of CNN’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial where anchor Don Lemon laughed at a GOP strategist’s comments about Trump and his supporters’ intelligence.

“I’ve filed [the resolution] on behalf of a constituency that’s tired of fake news and Republicans who don’t fight,” Van Huss said in a Facebook post.

In a statement to WJHL, Brad Batt, a likely challenger for Van Huss’s House seat, said the bill was “a waste of time and taxpayer money.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.