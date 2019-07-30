Tenants argue rental lease provisions unlawful, judge agrees

A Dubuque County judge says 19 provisions that a rental company makes tenants sign are unlawful.

Greg and Bridget Prehm own this duplex on 631 Chestnut St. in Dubuque. The couple is listed as "priority property owners" through the city. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

A group of tenants sued Greg and Bridget Prehm, saying their leases were full of unlawful provisions. These provisions include requiring tenants to "sign off" that a home is habitable, charging damage fees that exceed the actual damage and requiring automatic carpet cleaning.

The Prehms were recently designated as priority category landlords. That means they've had more than three citations issued for their properties within the last twelve months.