Iowa City tenant concerned about building safety after robbery

An Iowa City tenant is concerned that her building owner is not doing enough to protect its residents after a weekend burglary in her unit.

Over the weekend, a young woman woke up to strange man shaking her awake in her bed. When she told him to leave, he left with some of her things and cash.

The tenant does admit that she did fall asleep with her door unlocked that night but believes it should not have been as easy for the intruder to access the building.

“I live alone, but I’ve had my friend or a boyfriend over every single night since because I don’t think I’m ready to be alone at night,” Danielle Haber, the tenant, said.

She said hasn’t slept well the last few nights.

“I was sleeping in bed here and he was just kind of like sitting on the edge over here,” Haber said.

She said she thinks that man got in through the front door of the building that doesn’t always latch. It unlocked through an electronic code.

“But the latch for the door hasn’t been working properly, so sometimes you can just open the door without having to put the code in,” Haber said.

She went to her landlord, Apartments Near Campus, to see about getting the door to latch better and to see if they could change to door code to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Haber said they told her to submit a maintenance request online to get the door addressed.

“When we asked when that will happen, he said that he didn’t know so we asked if we could get some contact information for maintenance and they would give us any contact information,” Haber said.

Haber also said she was under the impression security cameras on the property were working, but learned they weren’t.

Christopher Warnock is an attorney that works with the Tenant Project. He said the landlord is responsible for ensuring the building is secure.

“The landlord needs to maintain the building, the common areas, yah know, everything needs to be working,” Warnock said.

Warnock also said the tenants need to take the right steps to ensure their own safety, too. Like keeping their doors locked and not letting strangers into their building.

“The tenants have a responsibility as well. The tenants need to lookout for their own safety and tenants need to be concerned about the safety of others,” Warnock said.

Until her concerns are addressed, Haber says she still feels unsafe.

“I would think with something to this extent they would take it a lot more serious,” Warnock said.

Haber went on to say the landlord didn’t let any other tenants know that a robbery happened in the building over the weekend. She and a friend plan to post fliers around to let them know and remind them to keep their doors locked.

Apartments Near Campus said they now plan to change the door code and either fix or replace the door lock.