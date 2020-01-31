Ten ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday

This year's Super Bowl won't be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game. But most other advertisers will offer escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election.

They are stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humor, and trying to tug at people's heartstrings.

Ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday include a Pepsi remake of the Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black" and Amazon's look back at what people did before the Alexa voice assistant.