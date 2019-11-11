Temporary warming shelter opened in Cedar Rapids as record cold expected

A warming shelter will be opened on Monday night as eastern Iowa braces for record cold temperatures.

Willis Dady Homeless Services said that the shelter will be available at First Presbyterian Church at 310 5th Street SE. It will be open to anybody who needs a warm place to be as temperatures fall to record cold levels in Cedar Rapids.

The shelter will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12. Those interested in using the shelter can just show up at the church with no need to call ahead to make arrangements.

Staff from Willis Dady will be at the site.