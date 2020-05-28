Advertisement

Temporary changes to Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling collection this week

A truck navigates through the landfill at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency in Linn County on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Landfill disruptions have necessitated some temporary changes to garbage and recycling collection for some Cedar Rapids residents, according to officials.

The changes only affect customers with normal Thursday and Friday routes. City officials only indicated a change was expected this week.

For Thursday customers, their garbage and recycling will be collected after 7 a.m. on Friday, May 29. Their yard waste carts will be collected on Saturday, May 30.

For Friday customers, garbage will be collected as usual on Friday, May 29. Recycling and yard waste will, instead, be collected on Saturday, May 30.

