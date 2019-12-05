Temperatures take a run at the 50s today

Another quiet day across Eastern Iowa and it will be fairly mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s, low 50s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

A frontal system will be passing through the area later tonight that won't bring any precipitation but will bring more cloud cover overnight and into Friday. Lows overnight in the mid-20s.

Cooler on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-30s.

The weekend is looking great, highs in the low to mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Changes will be coming next week as there is the chance for snow and a cold blast of air after.