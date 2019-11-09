Temperatures start to drop tomorrow, flurries possible

Clouds build in throughout the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the low 30s.

Clouds stick around throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to be reached earlier than normal, and temperatures will fall quickly through the evening. A few flurries are possible in the evening and into Monday.

An arctic blast of cold air moves in for the beginning of the week. Highs only in the low 20s, with lows overnight in the single digits in most places.

A mid-week disturbance could bring a few snow chances. Otherwise, we gradually warm up towards the end of the 9-day.