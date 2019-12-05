Temperatures return to normal Friday, much colder weather hits next week

A cold front passing by Thursday night won't bring precipitation, but it will bring an increase in clouds and wind during the night. Friday starts with temperatures in the 20s with lingering clouds and a brisk wind that puts wind chills in the teens. However, we ought to see a clearing sky and lighter wind in the afternoon. It'll be cooler than the past few days as highs stay in the 30s. The weekend looks quiet and a little milder again with highs generally in the 40s.

Our next notable weather system comes through Monday, bringing a chance of snow. At this point, amounts look light. However, it'll drag down much colder air behind it. While we're in the 30s Monday, highs drop to the lower 20s Tuesday and may not even hit 20 on Wednesday. It looks like we'll stay seasonably chilly in the 20s to finish off next week.