Temperatures jump around the rest of the week

An area of clouds is rolling southeast, giving a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Those clouds may squeeze out a handful of flurries in far northeastern Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin. It'll be a little windy at times with highs in the 30s.

The sky clears tonight as lows drop into the lower teens. Wind chills may be near zero early Wednesday. It'll feel cold in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s, but that's actually right at normal for early January.

Temperatures rise Wednesday night, getting into the 40s Thursday. Areas of drizzle and fog are possible and a few rain showers may pass by later in the day. A larger weather system passes to our southeast to end the week, which brings a chance of rain/snow Friday. It ought to be far enough east of us Saturday to keep us out of the snow, but we'll adjust the forecast as needed. The week ends windy and colder.