Linn-Mar students to participate in a Beatles, Rolling Stones competition

Some Eastern Iowa teens are helping people decide who is better between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones Thursday night.

The Linn-Mar Quartet from Linn-Mar High School is joining traveling Beatles and Rolling Stones cover bands Thursday night in a battle-of-the-bands competition. Members Kit Iyer, Alex Drahos, Kara Lindsay and Allie Schumacher will help the cover bands play several classics from the Beatles and the Stones.

It begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids. Tickets range between $23 to $68. Click here for more information.